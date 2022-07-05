Search ongoing for 29-year-old Suffolk man missing for three weeks

Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two weeks ago - Credit: Suffolk police

The search for a missing Suffolk man is ongoing nearly three weeks after he disappeared.

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was reported missing in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen.

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip – but has not made any contact.

Mr Thacker has been described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He has a tear tattoo on his face and a bird tattoo on his hand.

Mr Thacker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.