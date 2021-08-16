Published: 3:07 PM August 16, 2021

Ruby and site manager Andy Barker with Ruby's winning site safety banner at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties

A pupil at Tollgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds has won a banner design competition to warn of the dangers of playing near building sites.

Ruby, six, was crowned the winner of the competition to promote site safety at David Wilson Homes’ Marham Park development.

Ahead of the summer holidays, the developer asked pupils at the primary school to design posters.

The winning design has now been transformed into a large-scale banner and positioned on a hoarding at the development on Great Hall Drive.

Ruby, a pupil at Tollgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, with her winning site safety poster at Marham Park - Credit: David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties

Ruby said: “I really enjoyed designing my poster and could not wait to see it.”

The youngster was greeted by Andy Barker, site manager at Marham Park, once her banner was in place

Annette Hurst, sales director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “Our Marham Park development is predominantly family-orientated, so it is very important to us to promote the dangers of playing on a building site.

“Many children might not realise the hazards presented by a building site and perceive it as a fun and exciting place to play, especially when spending more time at home during the summer holidays.

“That is certainly not the case and we are very grateful to Ruby for helping us to raise awareness and hopefully discourage children from entering building sites unattended.”



