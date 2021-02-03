Published: 3:28 PM February 3, 2021

Clacton Pier has paid its own tribute to the inspirational Captain Sir Tom Moore after he died with Covid-19.

The 100-year-old touched the hearts of the nation for his tremendous efforts raising millions of pounds for the NHS and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He raised almost £40million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden over the weeks leading up to his 100th birthday.

Sadly, he died in hospital yesterday with his family by his side.

Within minutes of the announcement the pier changed its front screen to mark its respect for the man, with the lighting around the iconic landmark also turned to red, white, and blue.

Pier director Billy Ball said Captain Sir Tom united the nation with his strength of spirit and amazing fundraising efforts for the NHS.

“Tributes have been made by so many people from around the world and we wanted to pay our respect to an incredible man,” he said.

“He lit up the nation at a time when the nation was at a very low point due to the pandemic and we were able to light up the pier as a mark of respect for him.

“The gritty Yorkshireman reached so many people of all ages and inspired them. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Rest in peace Captain Sir Tom.”

Elsewhere in Suffolk, fundraisers who have been inspired by Captain Sir Tom have paid tribute to him following his death.

One of those he inspired, Joan Rich, a former nurse who raised £35,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 102 laps of a Felixstowe park before her 102nd birthday, said the Army veteran "made a difference" to so many of us.

A 'national clap' will be held at 6pm this evening to mark the memory of the NHS fundraiser.

The Prime Minister will lead a national show of appreciation for the late 100-year-old and health workers who continue to fight this virus.