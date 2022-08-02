News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Field left scorched after huge stack fire breaks out in Clare

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:18 AM August 2, 2022
The stack fire broke out in Clare

The stack fire broke out in Clare - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A large blaze broke out in a stack of bales in Clare last night as firefighters urged people to keep their windows closed.

Clare fire station posted pictures of the blaze, on land off Nethergate Street, shortly before 9pm on Monday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: "Due to a change in wind direction there is a large amount of smoke in the area.

The field was left scorched after the incident

The field was left scorched after the incident - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"We ask local residents to close all windows and doors and not to be alarmed if smoke is visible in the morning."

It is the latest fire to break out in a field in recent days, following blazes in Chelmondiston and Ixworth.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Clare News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News

Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Scales has been reported missing from his Colchester home

Essex Police | Updated

Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon