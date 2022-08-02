Field left scorched after huge stack fire breaks out in Clare

The stack fire broke out in Clare - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A large blaze broke out in a stack of bales in Clare last night as firefighters urged people to keep their windows closed.

Clare fire station posted pictures of the blaze, on land off Nethergate Street, shortly before 9pm on Monday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: "Due to a change in wind direction there is a large amount of smoke in the area.

The field was left scorched after the incident - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"We ask local residents to close all windows and doors and not to be alarmed if smoke is visible in the morning."

It is the latest fire to break out in a field in recent days, following blazes in Chelmondiston and Ixworth.