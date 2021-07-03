News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Missing Suffolk woman seen walking along coastal path

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 3:18 PM July 3, 2021   
Police are concerned for missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle

Police are concerned for missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen near the Suffolk coast.

Claudia Castle, from Wrentham, was seen walking along the coastal path in Covehithe on Wednesday June 30.

She was reported missing that same day.

Claudia is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a heavy build with long, black hair. She was last seen wearing thick clothing and a bandana around her head.

She was pushing a bike with panniers which is believed to be a dark purple Falcon Interceptor ladies bike.

She is known to enjoy walking and camping, and could be staying in the local area.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary asked anyone with information regarding her disappearance, or who have seen a woman matching her description, to call the force's control room.

Those with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 309 of June 30. In an emergency, call 999.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?
  2. 2 Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks
  3. 3 Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'
  1. 4 Mystery Suffolk man wins £1million with lucky dip EuroMillions ticket
  2. 5 Former Town striker Waghorn makes Championship move
  3. 6 Town set to move for Everton defender
  4. 7 Stretch of A12 in Suffolk reopens following collision
  5. 8 School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families
  6. 9 Weather warning issued for storms this weekend
  7. 10 Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Langfield and girlfriend Morgan

'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Steph

Investigations

Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Historian and author Charlie Haylock explains why a number of Suffolk settlements from years ago have since disappeared

How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson and Teddy Bishop are both training with Ipswich Town's Under 23s

Football

Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus