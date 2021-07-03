Missing Suffolk woman seen walking along coastal path

Published: 3:18 PM July 3, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen near the Suffolk coast.

Claudia Castle, from Wrentham, was seen walking along the coastal path in Covehithe on Wednesday June 30.

She was reported missing that same day.

Claudia is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a heavy build with long, black hair. She was last seen wearing thick clothing and a bandana around her head.

She was pushing a bike with panniers which is believed to be a dark purple Falcon Interceptor ladies bike.

She is known to enjoy walking and camping, and could be staying in the local area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary asked anyone with information regarding her disappearance, or who have seen a woman matching her description, to call the force's control room.

Those with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 309 of June 30. In an emergency, call 999.