13 fire crews tackle thatched roof blaze in village

Published: 6:39 PM May 6, 2021

13 fire engines have been called to a thatch fire in Hundon - Credit: Archant

More than a dozen fire crews are fighting a fire in a thatched roof in Hundon, near Haverhill.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Clockhall Lane just before 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The incident is still ongoing. Crews are still at the scene and are making good progress.

"There have been no reports of injuries, but crews are wearing breathing apparatus."

Crews from Woodbridge, Beccles, Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket have all been called to the scene.

Earlier this month, 23 crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk battled a thatched fire in Thwaite, near Eye, which destroyed the roof of a two-storey home.



