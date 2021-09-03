College student, 17, remains in coma after being struck by car

Published: 5:07 PM September 3, 2021

Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend - Credit: Megan Smith

A fundraiser has been launched in support of the family of a 17-year-old girl who was left in a coma after being struck by a car last weekend.

Alliyah Bell was involved in a collision on the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way, in Colchester, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday, August 29.

A 34-year-old man, the driver of the Ford Kuga involved in the incident, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Alliyah, who was due to start studying beauty at Colchester Institute college this week, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Her sister-in-law, Megan Smith, has set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to support Alliyah's parents, Jo and Kirk.

The page says the family, from Colchester, feel "absolutely distraught and devastated" after the incident, which has left Alliyah in a coma and unresponsive.

Her parents have been to the hospital to see their daughter since the incident, but have only been allowed one hour of visiting time per day due to Covid restrictions.

Miss Smith described Alliyah as a popular girl who is loved by "everyone" and thanked everyone who had donated to the family's fundraiser.

She said: "Alliyah is stable at the moment, but we are taking it day by day. We're still in the woods as she's still asleep in a coma and is still not responding.

"It's still hard to tell what will happen at this time, but hopefully it will be onwards and upwards from here.

"Alliyah was due to start college on Thursday. She's just a lovely girl who was looking forward to her beauty course. Everyone who knows her loves her.

"The family is up and down to Cambridge at the moment. Her mum and dad do not want to leave her side - it's really difficult for them.

"I'm quite overwhelmed by the response to the GoFundMe. I did not expect this amount of money. It will help so much."

Anyone with information connected to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting CAD 200 of August 29.