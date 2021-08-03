Boy, 5, dies after suffering serious head injury at department store

Published: 6:45 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM August 4, 2021

A boy has died after an incident at Fenwick in Colchester - Credit: Archant

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital a week after suffering a serious head injury at a department store in Colchester.

Emergency services were called to the Fenwick store in High Street on the morning of Tuesday, July 27, after the boy suffered the injury.

He received first-aid from store staff, fire crews and police officers at the scene.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but Essex Police has now confirmed he has died.

The boy's family are being supported by specialist officers and Fenwick's Colchester store will remain closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, said: "I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

"This is a truly heartbreaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

"On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

"We are extremely grateful for your help."

Mia Fenwick, director of Fenwick, said: "On behalf of the whole Fenwick family, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a young boy following an incident at our Colchester store last week.

"All thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and friends at this very painful time.

"We continue to work closely with the local authorities to understand how this happened.

"Our Colchester store will remain closed tomorrow as a mark of respect."

Fenwick in Colchester is one of the largest department stores in East Anglia and opened under its current name in September 2016.

It was previously known as Williams & Griffin and the property underwent a £35million redevelopment in 2013.

The glass-fronted building, opposite Waterstones and Burger King, is one of the most prominent buildings in the town's High Street.

Colchester Borough Council said: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the five-year-old boy following the incident at Fenwick on Tuesday 27 July. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are continuing our full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident under our health and safety responsibilities."