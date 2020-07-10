Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The rate of coronavirus infection in Suffolk has risen slightly, according to new public health data – but remains one of the lowest in England.

Public Health England published updated numbers on Thursday using two types of data, Pillar 1 – tests carried out in hospitals – and Pillar 2 – tests covering the wider population, including results from the Copdock Park and Ride centre.

The new data shows there were 18 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Suffolk in the week up to July 5, compared with 11 the week before.

That means there were 1.7 positive tests per 100,000 people – up from 0.9 the previous week.

Suffolk was the 118th lowest out of 150 council areas in England for infections, up from 138th in the week up to June 28.

As a comparison, Norfolk had 0.9 cases per 100,000 last week and Leicester, where authorities have extended a lockdown, had 116.

