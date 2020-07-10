E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:17 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 10 July 2020

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of coronavirus infection in Suffolk has risen slightly, according to new public health data – but remains one of the lowest in England.

Public Health England published updated numbers on Thursday using two types of data, Pillar 1 – tests carried out in hospitals – and Pillar 2 – tests covering the wider population, including results from the Copdock Park and Ride centre.

The new data shows there were 18 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Suffolk in the week up to July 5, compared with 11 the week before.

That means there were 1.7 positive tests per 100,000 people – up from 0.9 the previous week.

Suffolk was the 118th lowest out of 150 council areas in England for infections, up from 138th in the week up to June 28.

As a comparison, Norfolk had 0.9 cases per 100,000 last week and Leicester, where authorities have extended a lockdown, had 116.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

