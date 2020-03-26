Breaking

Seven more cases of coronavirus in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 42, an increase of seven.

Public Health England released the regional breakdown of cases on Thursday evening as the number of confirmed infections in the east of England rose to 592.

The news comes after two patients sadly died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting COVID-19 in the last few days.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the UK is now at 11,658, with 578 deaths.

However, experts believe the true figure will be much higher due to the number of cases that will go undetected.

Most of the victims of the disease are believed to have had underlying health conditions.

