E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest coronavirus infection rates

PUBLISHED: 14:51 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 22 November 2020

Infection rates for each neighbourhood have been revealed in the latest Covid data Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Infection rates for each neighbourhood have been revealed in the latest Covid data Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The latest government data on coronavirus infection rates in neighbourhoods across Suffolk and north Essex has revealed Hadleigh has the highest number of cases throughout the region.

The data covers the seven-day period up to November 16 and provides a rolling infection rate of cases per 100,000 people.

It also reveals the number of Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed in each neighbourhood.

Hadleigh has reported 61 more positive tests in the last week, which has taken its seven-day infection rate up to 547.2 cases per 100,000.

You may also want to watch:

A care home in the town has recently reported an outbreak of the virus, while Hadleigh High School has also confirmed several cases. Councillors have also reported infections spreading in the wider community.

The neighbourhood with the second highest infection rate in the region is Beccles, with 24 new cases during the week in question, taking the rate to 283.3.

Each neighbourhood is divided into postcode areas known as MSOAs, with a single area containing around 7,200 people.

Some MSOAs in Suffolk and north Essex have missing data as there were fewer than three cases reported in the last week.

MORE: Three-tier coronavirus restrictions set to be strengthened when lockdown ends

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters called after man falls asleep while cooking

Firefighters in Essex were called to a flat fire Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest coronavirus infection rates

Infection rates for each neighbourhood have been revealed in the latest Covid data Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mother’s ‘living hell’ after son dies despite 15 GP visits in under four months

Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-half months. PHOTO: Lisa Middlemass

‘Ipswich were very lucky’ Shrews boss bemoans late defeat at Portman Road

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts and the visitors bench dont look happy, following Jack Lankaster's stoppage time winner for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘I passed that test pretty easily’ - Wardley wipes out Lartey in biggest win of career so far

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley celebrates his second round KO of Richard Lartey at Wembley Arena. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON