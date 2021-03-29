Video

Published: 5:30 AM March 29, 2021

A few people out and about in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds the day before the covid restrictions are eased. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Some families have revealed they will be cautious about mixing as lockdown rules are relaxed from today, while others are ready to embrace the changes.

The 'stay at home order' which has been in place since the start of January has now officially been revoked and instead we are advised to keep travel to a minimum where possible.

Ahead of the changes we spoke to people enjoying a Sunday stroll around Bury St Edmunds to see what they thought.

Pauline Arjani said she was looking forward to the easing of restrictions but feeling cautious at the same time.

Her husband Kanvas Arjani added: "We haven't seen our grandchildren for quite a while, its terrible."

Pauline and Kavas Arjani with their dog Aristotle in Abbeygate Street Bury St Edmunds, said they were looking forward to seeing their family when the Covid restrictions ease. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Standing on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Tracey Wilson said: " I can't wait, I am looking forward to seeing the family and things in the garden over Easter."

Tracey Wilson, left, and Mandy Sledge, in Bury St Edmunds said they were looking forward to meeting up with family and friends when the Covid restrictions ease. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page, the majority of people seemed to be taking a cautious approach to the rule changes insisting they would be staying at home or meeting people in their gardens.

Carolyn Proudfoot said: "I’ll be sitting on the bench in our front garden, hoping passers by will chat for a while, so much to look forward to."

Laura Page said she will be waiting until we are further along with the roadmap, posting she was going nowhere until May when she could visit her family properly and stay overnight.

Alison Russell said: "What's local? People will be out like headless chickens!"

Bury St Edmunds town centre was looking quiet the day before restrictions on social contact were eased slightly - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Although we are advised to stay local, guidance from the Government has not specifically said how far people can travel.

With much warmer weather expected over the next two days, some people said they were concerned this would lead to a rise in coronavirus cases.

What are the guidelines from Monday, March 29?

Earlier this week Suffolk County Council appealed for people in Suffolk to "stay safe this spring" reiterating what is actually changing from tomorrow.

The ‘stay at home’ rule will end on 29 March but many restrictions will remain in place.

🌼Continue to work from home.

🌼Outdoor sports facilities will reopen.

The most vulnerable are still being asked to shield until Thursday, April 1.

The most vulnerable are still being asked to shield until Thursday, April 1.

