Stay at home order officially lifted - but will you be mixing or playing it safe?
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Some families have revealed they will be cautious about mixing as lockdown rules are relaxed from today, while others are ready to embrace the changes.
The 'stay at home order' which has been in place since the start of January has now officially been revoked and instead we are advised to keep travel to a minimum where possible.
Ahead of the changes we spoke to people enjoying a Sunday stroll around Bury St Edmunds to see what they thought.
Pauline Arjani said she was looking forward to the easing of restrictions but feeling cautious at the same time.
Her husband Kanvas Arjani added: "We haven't seen our grandchildren for quite a while, its terrible."
Standing on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds Tracey Wilson said: " I can't wait, I am looking forward to seeing the family and things in the garden over Easter."
How are you feeling about the roadmap out of lockdown?
On the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page, the majority of people seemed to be taking a cautious approach to the rule changes insisting they would be staying at home or meeting people in their gardens.
Carolyn Proudfoot said: "I’ll be sitting on the bench in our front garden, hoping passers by will chat for a while, so much to look forward to."
Laura Page said she will be waiting until we are further along with the roadmap, posting she was going nowhere until May when she could visit her family properly and stay overnight.
Alison Russell said: "What's local? People will be out like headless chickens!"
Although we are advised to stay local, guidance from the Government has not specifically said how far people can travel.
With much warmer weather expected over the next two days, some people said they were concerned this would lead to a rise in coronavirus cases.
What are the guidelines from Monday, March 29?
Earlier this week Suffolk County Council appealed for people in Suffolk to "stay safe this spring" reiterating what is actually changing from tomorrow.
The most vulnerable are still being asked to shield until Thursday, April 1.
What do you think about the easing of lockdown?
Share your views with us on the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Facebook page.