Fire crews tackle field blaze

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:56 PM September 9, 2021   
Three fire engines rushed to the scene of the fire where a child had already been rescued by two bys

Firefighters have tackled a field blaze near Saxmundham. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters have tackled a field blaze near Saxmundham. 

Crews were alerted to the fire just before 3.45pm on Thursday, September 9, in Main Road in Kelsale.

Appliances from Aldeburgh and Leiston attended and left the scene at 4.35pm. 

It comes after the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning about the dry conditions due to the warmer weather and how this heightens the risk of fire

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We urge people to be aware of the dangers and respect their surroundings.

“If you see a fire at any time of year, call 999 immediately.”

