1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from outside home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:29 PM March 14, 2022
1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

The heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property in Aldeburgh Road - Credit: Google Maps

About 1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank outside a home in east Suffolk.

The oil was stolen from a property in Aldeburgh Road in Snape at some point between 8am on Wednesday, March 9 and 9pm on Friday, March 11.

This follows three previous thefts of heating oil in Suffolk over the past month.

Police in Suffolk are urging resident to review security for their tanks following the theft.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14883/22.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
