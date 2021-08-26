News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man found with stab wounds in business park now in stable condition

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:26 PM August 26, 2021   
Essex Police are still at Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree

Essex Police officers at the Enterprise Court industrial park in Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

A man who was found in an industrial estate with life-threatening injuries is now in a stable condition in hospital, police have confirmed.

Essex Police officers were called by the ambulance service to Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree shortly after 1.30am on Thursday.

Police found a man in his 40s had suffered serious injuries from stab wounds and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening, but Essex Police later said the man was in a stable condition.

Officers remained at the business park throughout Thursday while an investigation was conducted.

Detective Inspector Scott Kingsnorth, of Essex Police, said earlier on Thursday: "Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are working quickly to establish the events leading up to this incident.

You may also want to watch:

"If you are an employee of the industrial park or have plans to travel there this morning, we ask that you please avoid the area and make alternative arrangements where possible.

"If you have any information that may help our investigation, or dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the surrounding areas, please get in contact with us."

Most Read

  1. 1 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
  2. 2 Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show
  3. 3 Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing
  1. 4 Ipswich doctor 'spun web of lies' to sabotage relationships, court hears
  2. 5 'Unprecedented demand' on Ipswich Hospital
  3. 6 Top of the class to must improve - ranking Town's players after five games
  4. 7 Will you see the Red Arrows fly across Suffolk today?
  5. 8 Developers snap up land for 8,700 new homes
  6. 9 Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14
  7. 10 'Cantankerous' pensioner jailed for shooting former friend in chest

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 31 of August 26.

Essex Live
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Steeple Bumpstead Surgery near Haverhill could be closed by Unity Healthcare

Essex Live

Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Armando Dobra in action after coming on in the secon half of the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham arrives for the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampt

Football

Former Town striker Wickham on trial with Championship club

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon