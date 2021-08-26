Man found with stab wounds in business park now in stable condition
A man who was found in an industrial estate with life-threatening injuries is now in a stable condition in hospital, police have confirmed.
Essex Police officers were called by the ambulance service to Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree shortly after 1.30am on Thursday.
Police found a man in his 40s had suffered serious injuries from stab wounds and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening, but Essex Police later said the man was in a stable condition.
Officers remained at the business park throughout Thursday while an investigation was conducted.
Detective Inspector Scott Kingsnorth, of Essex Police, said earlier on Thursday: "Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are working quickly to establish the events leading up to this incident.
"If you are an employee of the industrial park or have plans to travel there this morning, we ask that you please avoid the area and make alternative arrangements where possible.
"If you have any information that may help our investigation, or dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the surrounding areas, please get in contact with us."
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 31 of August 26.