200 litres of heating oil stolen from outbuilding at home near Stowmarket

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:39 AM March 7, 2022
Church Road in Brettenham, South Suffolk, where the theft took place

Church Road in Brettenham, South Suffolk, where the theft took place - Credit: Google Maps

About 200 litres of heating oil and tools have been stolen from an outbuilding in a village near Stowmarket in an overnight theft.

The incident happened at an outbuilding at a home in Church Road in Brettenham between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.30pm on Friday, Suffolk police said.

Several tools were stolen in the raid, as well as about 200 litres of heating oil.

This theft comes after 500 litres of heating oil was stolen from a home in Lakenheath in West Suffolk last week.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13350/22.

