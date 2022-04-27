News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cordon remains in place at flats after man dies in stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:11 AM April 27, 2022
A police cordon remains in place after a double stabbing in Bury St Edmudns

A police cordon remains in place after a double stabbing in Bury St Edmudns - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A police cordon remains in place this morning after a man died and a woman was left in a critical condition in a double stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. 

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Harland Court, off Station Hill, at about 3pm yesterday.

The stabbing happened near a block of flats in Harland Court 

The stabbing happened near a block of flats in Harland Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

On arrival, officers found the victims with stab wounds in a flat.

A 40-year-old man died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition. 

Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the vicinity of St John’s Street and remains in custody this morning. 

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.

Any witnesses to the attack, or people who were in the area between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, are asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

