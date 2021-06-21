Published: 9:03 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 9:16 PM June 21, 2021

A man remains critical following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds over the weekend - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man who was stabbed in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday remains in a critical condition, as two people arrested in connection with the incident are released on bail.

Officers were called at 3.55am on June 20 to reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident on Winsford Road in the town.

Police located a man in his 40s, he was in the road and had sustained serious stab wounds. The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A teenager was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was also taken into custody.

Both men have now been released on police bail until Tuesday, July 13 and Friday, July 16 respectively, pending further enquiries.

The road closures put in place around Winsford Road have now been lifted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: 32846/21.