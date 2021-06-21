News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager arrested in connection with Bury St Edmunds stabbing

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:55 AM June 21, 2021   
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Denise Bradley

Another man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in his 40s in a critical condition.

The man, aged in his teens, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody. It follows the arrest of a man in his 50s.

Police were called at around 3.55am on Sunday, June 20 to reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident on Winsford Road in the town.

Officers located a man in his 40s in the road who had sustained serious stab wounds. 

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

The road closure that was put in place around Winsford Road have now been lifted, but police remain at the scent whilst inquiries continue. 

Witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team quoting reference 32846/21  



Andy Warren
Michael Steward
Charlotte Mclaughlin
Sophie Barnett