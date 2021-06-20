Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate

Video

Published: 12:31 PM June 20, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM June 20, 2021

A CSI team arrived at the Moreton Hall estate later in the morning - Credit: Denise Bradley

Community leaders have spoken of their shock after a man was stabbed on a Bury St Edmunds estate in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing in Winsford Road shortly before 4am Sunday, June 20, after receiving reports a man had suffered stab wounds during an incident.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for urgent treatment to his injuries, which police have described as serious.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not been revealed by police.

A police cordon was set up at the entrance to the road shortly after the stabbing, with smaller inner cordons also in place surrounding areas of interest.

One of the items, a bicycle, was covered up before being investigated by forensic officers when they arrived later in the morning.

A forensic officer takes photographs of a bike the police covered up at the the scene of a stabbing - Credit: Denise Bradley

The public were urged to avoid the area.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning by detectives.

Peter Thompson, the mayor of Bury St Edmunds and councillor for Moreton Hall, said it was "harrowing" to learn of the events on Sunday morning.

Mr Thompson said: "It is important to stress that this is very much an isolated incident and we must respect that several people's lives have been irrevocably changed as a result.

"Moreton Hall remains one of the safest and most pleasant places to live in the country and this is very much out of the ordinary."

Trevor Beckwith, an independent district councillor for Moreton Hall, echoed Mr Thompson's words.

Moreton Hall Independent councillor Trevor Beckwith - Credit: Archant

Mr Beckwith said: "Well I was surprised to say the least, these things just don't happen around here.

"We've had the odd moment in the past, but we've been here a very long time now and just don't expect something like this to happen."

Police at the the scene of a stabbing in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Denise Bradley

Local residents have also taken to social media to voice their shock.

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for those with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Those who witnessed the stabbing, or who have any further detail as to what happened, should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 68 of June 20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.