Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 5:13 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM June 22, 2021

A man has died following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man in his 40s has died following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds over the weekend.

Officers were called at 3.55am on Sunday, June 20, to reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident on Winsford Road in the town.

Police located a man in his 40s in the road having sustained serious stab wound. The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance but has now sadly died as a result of his injury.

The man’s next of kin have been notified.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place later this week.

Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not any wider threat to the local community.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

On Sunday afternoon, a second man aged in his teens was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was also taken into custody.

Both men have been released on police bail until Tuesday 13 July and Friday 16 July respectively, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team via the online portal or by phoning 101, quoting reference 32846/21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999