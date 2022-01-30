The attacked happened on a path alongside Mount Road, Moreton Hall, in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Mariam Ghaemi

A town's mayor has called for more police on patrol after an alleged knife attack on a 14-year-old boy.

Two teenagers have been arrested after the boy was stabbed on Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds on the evening of January 29.

Between 6.20pm and 6.50pm two boys were walking down the path next to Mount Road when they were approached by two older male teenagers - one of whom was reportedly carrying a knife.

The two older teenagers were said to have chased the two boys and allegedly assaulted one of them, leaving him with a single puncture wound to the shoulder.

The two older teenagers then fled.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to hospital but was discharged on January 30.

Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson, who is also Suffolk County Councillor for Moreton Hall, said he had contacted police to ask them to increase their presence on Moreton Hall at weekends.

He added: "It's [knife crime] a concern for the whole of society. You read what's going on in London.

"I think we have all just got to be vigilant and teach younger people - it does seem to be younger people doing this."

He added: "I would call for anyone involved in this to choose life not a knife. We want to see a safe society."

He said the attack was "not the sort of thing you would expect" from the area and was atypical for Bury St Edmunds.

"People should go about their business," he said. "It's a worry, and it's a worry enough that I have brought it up with the police."

At around 2.30am on Sunday, January 30, police arrested a teenage boy and a man in Newmarket on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by detectives.

The incident took place on a secluded path that runs alongside Mount Road and takes pedestrians from the Moreton Hall estate into town.

Police tape stretched across the path between the entrance to Moreton Hall Health Club and Priory School and officers were stationed at either end of the cordon.

People walking into town were being diverted along a path through Natterer's Wood around the scene.

We reported earlier in January about another attack in the Natterer's Wood area, in this case that left a man with a facial wound.

Witnesses to the attack on January 29, or anybody with any information, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting reference 37/6041/22.