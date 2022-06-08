News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged with murder of University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:04 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 7:16 AM June 8, 2022
A man has been charged with the murder of Antonella Castelvedere in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police/Contributed

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a University of Suffolk lecturer.

Ertan Ersoy, of Wickham Road in Colchester, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52.

Dr Castelvedere, who worked at the University of Suffolk, was found by police seriously injured at a property in Wickham Road on June 1 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is believed to be from Brescia in Italy and leaved behind a young daughter. 

Essex Police found a man with injuries at the same address. He was arrested at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: “Although we have reached the point of charge, our dedicated team of detectives are continuing to gather accounts from witnesses and other evidence.

“My thanks go out to those who have helped us and we would welcome any more information others can offer.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester.”

Paying tribute to Dr Castelvedere, the University of Suffolk said in a statement: “The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

“Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”

