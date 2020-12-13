Third person arrested in connection with Colchester murder

Published: 9:39 PM December 13, 2020

A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man which took place in Colchester on Friday.

Officers were called to Affleck Road on the Greenstead estate shortly after 12:15am on Friday 11 December.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager, also found inside the property, was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Sunday December 13.

He remains in custody where he is being questioned.

He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the case.



A local 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and also still remains in custody for questioning.

A 20-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday, December 10 or into the early hours of Friday, December 11.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity which could be linked to this incident."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact our Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number 10 of December 11.