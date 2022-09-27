Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man

Police have said the murder investigation has links to Ipswich and Suffolk - Credit: Newsquest

Police have named the victim of a suspected murder as officers thanked members of the public who have helped with the investigation.

Officers were called to Distillery Lane in Colchester just before 2am on Monday, September 12 after receiving reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police subsequently launched a murder probe and have now formally identified as 22-year-old Bako Azad Sheikha.

Rakar Rahimi, 22 and of no fixed abode, has since been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Antony Alcock, of Essex Police, met with members of Colchester Kurdish community after Mr Azad Sheikha's death and thanked them for their cooperation with the investigation.

He also revealed the investigation has links to Ipswich and said the force was working with Suffolk police.

DCI Alcock said: "First and foremost, this was about me giving my personal thanks to the Kurdish community, both in Colchester and further afield.

"Their willingness to come forward and speak to us as a result of the incident on Monday, September 12 has been absolutely critical to our investigation.

"We have been very aware from the beginning, that this death has shocked the Kurdish community across Suffolk and Essex.

"The news of Bako’s death spread so quickly within the Kurdish community, who then became an integral part of our investigation, assisting us with multiple enquiries and I would like to thank those who we have spoken to, for their help so far.

"We have received support from our colleagues at Suffolk police, due to the connections to Ipswich with this investigation.

"Our Major Incident Public Portal was set up in both English and Kurdish, extending the opportunity for anyone with any information to contact us.

"Investigations don’t just stop at the point of charge, and we continue to have a number of officers working on this case to ensure justice for Bako’s family.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may want to talk to us to get in contact, no matter how small the information may seem."