22-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man

A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from serious injuries in Colchester.

Emergency services were called to Distillery Lane just before 2am on Monday following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out, with forensics teams spotted in the area.

Enquiries into the man's death are still ongoing.

Police have now confirmed a 22-year-old man was arrested in Dover on Monday evening, with assistance from Kent Police and Port of Dover Police.

He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the suspect is believed to have connections to Kurdish communities in Suffolk.

He said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation so far, with an arrest being made in another county, less than 24 hours after the initial call came in.

“We are continuing to carry out multiple enquiries, including speaking to potential witnesses and reviewing hours of CCTV to piece together what has happened.

"We believe that the arrested man and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident.

“We will continue our efforts and I encourage anyone who may have any further information to contact us and assist with our investigation.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we are now in the position to confirm that the victim, who was in his early 20s, was from the Kurdish community.

"We believe he had connections to several Kurdish communities in areas, including Suffolk.

"We would welcome further contact with those communities and are eager to provide support wherever it is required.

“We are working with our partner agencies to make sure we are speaking with anyone who can help us with this investigation and urge anyone who hasn’t spoken to us, to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 82 of September 12.