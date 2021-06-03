Woman 'scarred for life' in horrific pub glass attack praises police

Video

Published: 12:00 PM June 3, 2021

Lucy Nobile, 20, was glassed in the face by James Booth at the Hole in the Wall pub in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A 20-year-old woman left with deep cuts to her face and neck after being hit with a glass at a Colchester pub has praised police after her attacker was jailed for six years.

Lucy Nobile was enjoying drinks with friends at the Hole in the Wall on September 3 last year when she became involved in an altercation with James Booth.

Booth, 29, then stood watching Miss Nobile before smashing an upturned pint glass into the side of her face as she stood talking to a bartender.

Miss Nobile, who is partially sighted, suffered deep cuts to her cheek, neck and lips, lost more than four pints of blood and received 350 stitches.

Booth was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court last month in what Recorder William Clegg described as "a dreadful attack on a wholly innocent lady".

Miss Nobile hailed Det Con Rob McWilliams for his “absolutely brilliant” work on the case and the support he gave to her family during the investigation.

Miss Nobile's injuries after the attack at the Colchester pub - Credit: Essex Police

She added: "I had my back towards him and didn’t even see it coming. At first, I didn’t realise what had happened. I went to put my hand to my face but I couldn’t because I had glass hanging out of it.

"Then next thing I remember is waking up on the floor after passing out because of blood loss.

"I’m left with these scars for the rest of my life. I need to embrace it because I can’t hide them.

"They’re a part of me. It’s been really hard but I’m glad to say I’m coming out of the other side of it now."

Det Con McWilliams said that Booth’s six-year sentence sends out a strong message to anyone committing violence against women.

He said: "It was a suitable punishment.

"In a matter of 30 seconds, Lucy’s life had changed forever. He may spend the next six years in prison, but she’s scarred for life. It was a stupid reaction and a terrible decision.

"Lucy was the most engaging and positive victim I’ve had in any case. She really helped the court understand the impact the attack had on her and that helped the court make the right decision.

"We take violence against women very seriously. If you attack a woman, this will be the outcome."