Pub stripped of alcohol license as police crackdown on drug violence

The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A Colchester pub has had its license suspended following a crackdown by Essex Police against drug related violence.

Colchester Borough Council's licencing sub-committee held an emergency meeting earlier today where members decided to suspend the Leather Bottle's license until a review in early January.

This decision follows police action relating to the Shrub End Road premises as part of an investigation into drug related violence in the town.

On Thursday, officers raided ten sites across Colchester suspected to be linked to drug dealing and violence, finding class A and B drugs, and £20,000 in cash.

£20,000 in cash was seized by Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

In addition to seizing drugs and cash, police arrested a number of people, including two men, aged 31 and 24 who are suspected of seriously assaulting a man in Shrub End Road in September.

All those arrested remain in custody for questioning.

In a statement, Essex police said that the operation is part of their focus on reducing violent crime in Colchester and making the town centre and wider district a safer place.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “Today, we have carried out a large-scale operation which involved many teams from across the force coming together in coordinated action in support of local officers, to keep Colchester safe.

“Colchester has an incredibly lively town centre – one which we know attracts many people from outside the town.

“And while the vast majority of people visiting our town and our venues are enjoying themselves safely and are simply out to have a good time, the reality is some are not; some people are intent on using the town to sell drugs.

“We have been consistent in our message to drug dealers; you are not welcome here. Drug dealing and the violence which goes with it are not welcome in our town.”

Essex police raided 10 sites across Colchester earlier today - Credit: Essex Police

Councillor Darius Laws, portfolio holder for economy, business & heritage, said: “The evidence shown to us today by the police regarding the alleged illegal activity that had been potentially going on at the Leather Bottle meant we had to take swift and decisive action.

“We cannot condone the kind of activities that appear to have taken place and have taken strong but appropriate steps while we look fully at all the information and make a decision on the long-term licence.”