Teenager arrested after man found with life-threatening injuries
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Police have arrested a teenager in connection with an attack in Colchester town centre that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a fight in the town shortly before 4.20am on Saturday and found the injured man, who is in his 40s, in St Botolph's Street shortly after.
A 20-year-old man from West Bergholt was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Essex Police later confirmed that a 19-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The pair both remain in custody for questioning.
Police do not believe any weapons were used in the fight.
Anyone with information that could assist officers in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 232 of August 28.
