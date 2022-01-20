News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pair arrested after death of 2-year-old re-bailed

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:56 PM January 20, 2022
A man and a woman who were arrested after a two-year-old died near Colchester have been re-bailed - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died near Colchester have been re-bailed. 

Essex Police officers were called to the Tollgate Road area of the town after reports a child was unresponsive on Sunday, November 7.

Officers were called to the property by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 8.15am.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a child unresponsive.

"Sadly, the two-year old died."

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter. 

However the spokesman for Essex Police confirmed today that the pair had been re-bailed until February 5.

