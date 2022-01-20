Pair arrested after death of 2-year-old re-bailed
Published: 12:56 PM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died near Colchester have been re-bailed.
Essex Police officers were called to the Tollgate Road area of the town after reports a child was unresponsive on Sunday, November 7.
Officers were called to the property by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 8.15am.
Speaking at the time, a spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a child unresponsive.
"Sadly, the two-year old died."
A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.
However the spokesman for Essex Police confirmed today that the pair had been re-bailed until February 5.
Most Read
- 1 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
- 2 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
- 3 Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's
- 4 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
- 5 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 6 'We thought he could be someone special' - Comolli on McKenna's start in coaching
- 7 Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month
- 8 See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
- 9 Walton completes permanent move to Ipswich Town
- 10 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business