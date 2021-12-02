News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Colchester man arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:40 AM December 2, 2021
Updated: 11:42 AM December 2, 2021
A man in his 40s and a teenager from London have been arrested in Newmarket Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Leslie Smith, 26, was arrested in Colchester yesterday in connection with breaching a court order - Credit: Archant

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with breaching a court order was arrested in Colchester yesterday. 

Leslie Smith, from the town, was arrested in Patmore Road yesterday (December 1) on suspicion of breaching a restraining order. 

Detectives at Essex Police launched an appeal to help track him down on November 22

A spokesman for Essex Police said Smith is currently in custody.  




Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week 

Suffolk Coroner's Court

25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's Mahlon Romeo (right) and Bolton Wanderers' Elias Kachunga (left) battle for the ball du

'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Snowy condition down the Waterfront in Ipswich

Christmas

Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?

Timothy Bradford

person
A police cordon has been put in place outside a Stowmarket dental practice

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police cordon off Stowmarket dentist after break-in

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon