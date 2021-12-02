Colchester man arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order

Leslie Smith, 26, was arrested in Colchester yesterday in connection with breaching a court order - Credit: Archant

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with breaching a court order was arrested in Colchester yesterday.

Leslie Smith, from the town, was arrested in Patmore Road yesterday (December 1) on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Detectives at Essex Police launched an appeal to help track him down on November 22.

A spokesman for Essex Police said Smith is currently in custody.











