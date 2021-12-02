Colchester man arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order
Published: 11:40 AM December 2, 2021
Updated: 11:42 AM December 2, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with breaching a court order was arrested in Colchester yesterday.
Leslie Smith, from the town, was arrested in Patmore Road yesterday (December 1) on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.
Detectives at Essex Police launched an appeal to help track him down on November 22.
A spokesman for Essex Police said Smith is currently in custody.