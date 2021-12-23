News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Carer jailed after guns and ammo found in ottoman at end of bed

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM December 23, 2021
Guns were found within a box stored in an ottoman 

Kim Ames was jailed after the guns were discovered in an ottoman - Credit: NCA

An Essex carer has been jailed after police discovered two guns and a round of ammunition stored in an ottoman at the end of a bed in her home. 

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) raided the Colchester home of Kim Ames, 62, on February 25 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

A search dog indicated to officers about a ottoman at the foot of the bed in the master bedroom at the home in Broom Way, Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told the court. 

An officer removed two bin bags from on top of the ottoman and found a wooden box which contained two Browning 9mm self-loading pistols and 48 bullets, Ms Tucker said. 

One of the handguns was loaded with a magazine, while the ammunition was found to be suitable for both weapons, the court heard. 

Police seized the firearms and ammunition and attempts had been made to remove the serial numbers. 

Ames was arrested and told police in interview that she was asked to look after the items by someone she knew vaguely. 

She said she did not know what was in the box, and had not looked but believed it to be papers relating to the person's deceased mother. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  2. 2 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk and Essex's most shocking dashcam footage from 2021
  1. 4 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
  2. 5 Pert's remarkable journey to Ipswich Town... via Old Trafford, Bielsa's house, two road trips, the NBA and a tough break in Ecuador
  3. 6 Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family
  4. 7 Town's Boxing Day clash with Gillingham postponed
  5. 8 'It's not looking good for Boxing Day' - Gillingham struggling to raise team as Covid hits squad
  6. 9 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
  7. 10 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?

The court heard that Ames received a phone call two days before the raid and was told someone would be along to pick the items up the next day but that never happened. 

Ames, who had no previous convictions, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and a further count of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate. 

She pleaded guilty on the basis that she did not know what was inside the box. 

Ames' partner, Lance Ames, 64, was also initially charged with the same offences and an additional count of obstructing a police officer. 

However, he pleaded not guilty to all charges at the plea and trial preparation hearing and those pleas were accepted by prosecutors. 

John Livingston, for Ames, said his client previously worked as a carer and had "led a law-abiding life" and served her community. 

Sentencing Ames on Wednesday, Judge David Pugh jailed her for a total of 18 months and ordered the destruction and forfeiture of the firearms and ammunition. 

However, having been remanded in custody since February, the judge said it was likely she would be released immediately. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon

Football | Live

Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Nicola Frost has been named as the woman killed in a collision on the A120 near Harwich earlier this month

Essex Police

Family's emotional tribute to 'adoring' mum-of-two killed in A120 collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna officially takes charge of Ipswich Town today following his appointment last week

Football

The first tasks on McKenna's to-do list as his Ipswich Town reign begins

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon