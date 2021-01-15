Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver birthday present
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Police have fined a woman who travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver a birthday present despite Covid-19 rules.
Norfolk police said they had taken action after the woman made the 61-mile trip last weekend as part of a crackdown on those breaking coronavirus rules.
It is not known how much she was fined.
Police across the country are cracking down on people who break the tough restrictions of the third national lockdown.
Under the rules brought in on January 6, people can only leave their home if they have a reasonable excuse - such as for once a day exercise, buying essentials or travelling to work if they cannot do so from home.
Last weekend, Suffolk police handed out 39 fixed penalty notices, compared to six fines issued the previous weekend.
In Suffolk, the crackdown included carrying out vehicle checks in Felixstowe.
Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers would be stricter about imposing fines.
