News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2021   
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A former Suffolk taxi driver who raped a school girl and a man who had sex with a 14-year-old girl in a hotel room are among those who have been jailed this week.

Mark Ryan 

Ryan, a former taxi driver has been jailed for seven years and eight months after he raped and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl.

Ryan, of St James’ Court, Haverhill, was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court last month of two offences of oral rape and one of assault by penetration by 10-2 majority verdicts.

He was found not guilty of a further offence of oral rape, a further offence of assault by penetration and an offence of sexual assault.

He had denied all the offences which were alleged to have been committed in the early part of 2009 when Ryan was 39.

In addition to being jailed Ryan was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life.

Ryan was also banned from contacting the victim until further order.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham
  2. 2 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
  3. 3 Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail
  1. 4 'It was an absolutely shocking performance' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Accrington
  2. 5 7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021
  3. 6 Single mother caught drink-driving with son, 9, in the car
  4. 7 Plans for over 150 new homes narrowly given the go-ahead
  5. 8 Former taxi driver jailed for more than seven years for raping Suffolk schoolgirl
  6. 9 Man exposes himself in woodland
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Accrington loss

The court heard that the offences Ryan was convicted of took place at his home on the same day within a short time of each other when the victim was in her early teens.

In an impact statement read to the court by the victim she accused Ryan of “taking her childhood away”.

Michael Garnham 

The 19-year-old has been jailed for six months after he led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Ipswich while only holding a provisional licence.

Sentencing Michael Garnham to six months in prison at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Colin Reeve, chair of the bench, told him: "I have been a magistrate for 30 years and this is the worst example of dangerous driving I have ever dealt with."

Dangerous driver Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

The court heard how Garnham was behind the wheel of an Audi A6 on February 23 this year when just after 11am police instructed the car to stop when checks revealed he was not insured. 

Officers activated their blue lights but Garnham failed to stop and a police pursuit began, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told magistrates. 

The Audi took a right-hand bend on the wrong side of the road and was driving at speeds in excess of 60mph in a 30mph zone. 

The vehicle reached the Yarmouth Road/London Road junction and Garnham braked at the red lights but continued through - colliding with another vehicle. 

The Audi came to a stop and Garnham climbed out of the passenger side of the car after the driver's seat airbag deployed. 

He then fled the scene on foot, running towards the nearby Sainsbury's, Ms Small said. 

Officers followed gave chase on foot and security guards at Sainsbury's were able to locate Garnham and hand him over to police. 

Matthew Greenway 

Greenway, from Luton has been jailed for more than five years after he stole an Audi TT from a village near Bury St Edmunds.

The 50-year-old was arrested on April 19 in in connection with four burglaries that took place in the Bedfordshire town the week before.

He later admitted to a further nine burglary offences. These included the theft of an Audi TT and jewellery from an address in Hawstead, near Bury St Edmunds, on the night of April 15.

The vehicle was later recovered in Luton and returned to its owner after being spotted by Bedfordshire Police officers.

Greenaway appeared before Luton Crown Court last Thursday, where he was sentenced to five years and two months in jail.

James Stannard 

Stannard, 43, has been jailed for seven and a half years after he had sex with a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a hotel room

Sentencing 43-year-old James Stannard, Judge Martyn Levett said he’d targeted a vulnerable girl who had been bullied at school.

“You dragged her into a world of total deceit,” said the judge.

james stannard suffolk police

James Stannard has been jailed for seven and a half years - Credit: Suffolk Police

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Stannard bought the girl a “plethora“ of expensive gifts including a mobile phone, designer clothes and trainers and talked about wanting to marry her.

Stannard, of Station Road, Trimley St Mary, admitted having penetrative sexual activity with a child, attempting to pervert the course of justice and child abduction.

In addition to being jailed he was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

He was also banned from contacting the victim and her family for 10 years.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kersey Road closure due to filming PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live

New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Steve Wright, a Daniel Craig 007 lookalike, who has had all his appearances cancelled due to the lat

Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires

Timothy Bradford

person
Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick, who grew up in Letchworth, found dead

Suffolk Live

Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon