Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2021

The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A former Suffolk taxi driver who raped a school girl and a man who had sex with a 14-year-old girl in a hotel room are among those who have been jailed this week.

Mark Ryan

Ryan, a former taxi driver has been jailed for seven years and eight months after he raped and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl.

Ryan, of St James’ Court, Haverhill, was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court last month of two offences of oral rape and one of assault by penetration by 10-2 majority verdicts.

He was found not guilty of a further offence of oral rape, a further offence of assault by penetration and an offence of sexual assault.

He had denied all the offences which were alleged to have been committed in the early part of 2009 when Ryan was 39.

In addition to being jailed Ryan was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life.

Ryan was also banned from contacting the victim until further order.

The court heard that the offences Ryan was convicted of took place at his home on the same day within a short time of each other when the victim was in her early teens.

In an impact statement read to the court by the victim she accused Ryan of “taking her childhood away”.

Michael Garnham

The 19-year-old has been jailed for six months after he led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Ipswich while only holding a provisional licence.

Sentencing Michael Garnham to six months in prison at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Colin Reeve, chair of the bench, told him: "I have been a magistrate for 30 years and this is the worst example of dangerous driving I have ever dealt with."

Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

The court heard how Garnham was behind the wheel of an Audi A6 on February 23 this year when just after 11am police instructed the car to stop when checks revealed he was not insured.

Officers activated their blue lights but Garnham failed to stop and a police pursuit began, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told magistrates.

The Audi took a right-hand bend on the wrong side of the road and was driving at speeds in excess of 60mph in a 30mph zone.

The vehicle reached the Yarmouth Road/London Road junction and Garnham braked at the red lights but continued through - colliding with another vehicle.

The Audi came to a stop and Garnham climbed out of the passenger side of the car after the driver's seat airbag deployed.

He then fled the scene on foot, running towards the nearby Sainsbury's, Ms Small said.

Officers followed gave chase on foot and security guards at Sainsbury's were able to locate Garnham and hand him over to police.

Matthew Greenway

Greenway, from Luton has been jailed for more than five years after he stole an Audi TT from a village near Bury St Edmunds.

The 50-year-old was arrested on April 19 in in connection with four burglaries that took place in the Bedfordshire town the week before.

He later admitted to a further nine burglary offences. These included the theft of an Audi TT and jewellery from an address in Hawstead, near Bury St Edmunds, on the night of April 15.

The vehicle was later recovered in Luton and returned to its owner after being spotted by Bedfordshire Police officers.

Greenaway appeared before Luton Crown Court last Thursday, where he was sentenced to five years and two months in jail.

James Stannard

Stannard, 43, has been jailed for seven and a half years after he had sex with a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a hotel room.

Sentencing 43-year-old James Stannard, Judge Martyn Levett said he’d targeted a vulnerable girl who had been bullied at school.

“You dragged her into a world of total deceit,” said the judge.

James Stannard has been jailed for seven and a half years - Credit: Suffolk Police

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Stannard bought the girl a “plethora“ of expensive gifts including a mobile phone, designer clothes and trainers and talked about wanting to marry her.

Stannard, of Station Road, Trimley St Mary, admitted having penetrative sexual activity with a child, attempting to pervert the course of justice and child abduction.

In addition to being jailed he was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

He was also banned from contacting the victim and her family for 10 years.