Published: 9:57 AM February 21, 2021

A group of people at a house party in Colchester and a woman who returned to work in Clacton before her isolation period ended are among those fined by police for Covid breaches.

Officers from Essex Police received reports of a house party and loud music at a home in Colchester on Thursday, February 11.

Around 20 people ran off when officers arrived but a further 11 who remained inside were issued with fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for breaching the lockdown regulations.

Currently, people are only allowed to meet one person from another household outside and should not travel outside their local area unless absolutely necessary for work or in emergencies.

Sadly, there are a minority of people not doing the right thing.

A 24-year-old woman was found seeing her parents four days after a positive Covid test and a 41-year-old woman went back to work in Clacton before her isolation period ended. Both were issued with FPNs.

People who attempted to take to the skies at Stansted Airport without with a valid reason to travel were also issued with fines.

These included two 21-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman, who were planning to fly to Albania, and a 40-year-old woman who wanted to visit her boyfriend in Morocco.

The incidents come just weeks after two women were fined for leaving their separate households in London to sleep at a beauty spot in a car by Abberton Reservoir.

Essex Police said it will continue to respond to clear and blatant breaches and, where they occur, officers will work with their partners to resolve them.

A spokesman said: "The government’s Covid-19 guidelines are proving effective at controlling the spread of the virus.

"Thank you to everyone across Essex who has stayed at home to help protect the NHS. We know it has been a very challenging time but your sacrifices are making a difference."

Officers continue to take a common sense approach to policing the guidelines by engaging, explaining the regulations and encouraging people to do the right thing.

Report Covid-19 breaches on your nearest police force website and check the latest rules here.