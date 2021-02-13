Girls fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two women who left their separate households in London to sleep at a beauty spot are among those fined by police for Covid breaches.
Colchester Community Policing Team issued fines to the pair, aged 19 and 20, who embarked on a 120-mile round trip to spend the night sleeping in a car by Abberton Reservoir in freezing conditions.
An 18-year-old who travelled to meet his girlfriend for a lockdown coffee was also fined by police in the same week.
The teenager drove from West Mersea to Colchester and picked up his partner, from a different household, to keep him company.
The trip quickly turned expensive when Essex Police issued him with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 rules.
You may also want to watch:
Currently, people are only allowed to meet one person from another household outside and should not travel outside their local area unless absolutely necessary for work or in emergencies.
It comes after similar fines were issued in Suffolk and Norfolk, including a man who made a 128-mile round trip from Mildenhall to Scratby on the Norfolk coast for fish and chips.
Three people were fined by Suffolk police after reports of a 'gathering' and loud music playing at a house in Saxmundham.
And another Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver a birthday present.
Police forces in our area say if people are thinking about organising a social gathering or making a non-essential journey, "please reconsider, stay safe and stop the unnecessary spread of Covid-19".
Most Read
- 1 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
- 2 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
- 3 Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road
- 4 'The best pound-for-pound signing I ever made' - Lambert on Shrewsbury reunion
- 5 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
- 6 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
- 7 All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates
- 8 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
- 9 Driver in hospital after car collides with BP filling station shop
- 10 'We're in the mix to get in the play-offs... we have to make a run' - Lambert on the promotion race
"Our officers will continue to take a common-sense approach to the government’s regulations," police chiefs added.
"They will continue to engage with people, explain the regulations and encourage them to do the right thing.
"But, where reasoned conversation is not successful, we will consider enforcement action. We will continue to respond to clear and blatant breaches and, where they occur, work with our partners to resolve them."
Report Covid-19 breaches on your nearest police force website and check the latest rules here.