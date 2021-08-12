Fewer crimes reported to officers in past 12 months

Published: 3:27 PM August 12, 2021

Figures show that there have been fewer crimes reported to Essex Police in the past 12 months - Credit: Archant

Over 4,300 fewer reports of crime have been made to Essex Police officers in the past 12 months.

Essex Police have released figures that show since the 12 months to the end of July 2021 officers received fewer calls of people being injured following assaults, robberies, burglaries, and vehicle crime.

When broken down the figures show there has been 603 fewer violence with injury offences - down 4.2%; 104 fewer robberies - down 7.4%; and 1,649 fewer reports of criminal damage - down 10.9%.

This comes after the launch of the Op Raptor team who in their first six months have already carried out 104 warrants, made 272 arrests, seized more than £200,000 in cash, and recovered 27 weapons.

Assistant Chief Constable Kevin Baldwin said: “Essex continues to be a really safe place to live, work, visit and study.

“Recorded crime is falling and we are putting in place measures to ensure victims of crime are being better supported.

“And the force continues to grow – by next March we will have more than 3,369 brave men and women keeping you safe."

