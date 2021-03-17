Arson investigation launched after blaze at former Homebase store

Published: 2:47 PM March 17, 2021

A blaze at the former Homebase store in Colchester is being treated as arson, police have said - Credit: Google Maps





A blaze which broke out at a former Homebase store in Colchester yesterday is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the derelict retail store in St Andrews Avenue shortly after 5.20pm on Tuesday, following reports of a blaze.

On arrival, crews reported that the building, which measures around 100m x 30m, was 50% smoke logged and the fire had broken through the roof.

At 7pm, fire crews reported that the blaze had been completely extinguished.

The cause has been recorded as deliberate.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating a fire we’re treating as arson at an address in St Andrews Avenue, Colchester.

"We were called at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, March 16. Our enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/46319/21 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.