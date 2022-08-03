15-year-old among five arrested after dispersal order put in place

Five people have been arrested after a dispersal order was put in place in Colchester - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Five people including a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after a dispersal order was put in place in Colchester.

The order which covers an area off of Barrack Street and Brook Street has been put in place until 2.51pm tomorrow (August 4) following concerns about people "acting disorderly while intoxicated".

Three men – aged 28, 34, and 45 – a 15-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old girl have all been arrested.

The 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, the 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and the 34 and 45-year-old men and 18-year-old girl on suspicion of a public order offence.

The dispersal order in place in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

They all remain in custody.

Inspector Stuart Austin said: “The dispersal order remains in place until tomorrow afternoon and there will continue to be a visible police presence in the area.

“We responded quickly to concerns about anti-social behaviour by putting the order in place.

“Officers then responded quickly again to reports of disorder taking place and made arrests.”