See inside massive drugs factory uncovered by police at scrapyard

Published: 3:49 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM August 6, 2021

It might look like any other workbench - but this scrapyard turned out to be a massive drugs factory with cocaine to the tune of thousands of pounds.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Christopher Southart was found next to the bench inside the container at Flowton's Camperdown Pit scrapyard following the police operation on September 11, 2019.

Undercover officers had followed him to the site after they spotted him leaving a Harwich home carrying an orange Sainsbury's carrier bag, before driving away in a Range Rover.

The 35-year-old, of Valley Road, Harwich, had been cutting and packaging cocaine - with two blocks weighing a kilo each visible beside a chest of drawers.

Christopher Southart, left, and Kevin Parr have been jailed for their roles in the drugs factory - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Each block was expected to fetch up to £25,000, with an estimated £130,000 profit estimated from the whole operation.

Southart has now been jailed for 98 months after he admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Police also raided the home of Kevin Parr, in Alexander Road, Harwich, where they found nine kilos of benzocaine - which was used as a cutting agent and one kilo of cannabis.

They discovered £6,000 worth of cannabis, along with the benzocaine in a cupboard at his home.

The 60-year-old was found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and he admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was jailed for 54 months.

A third defendant, Paul Fenton, 56, of Loraine Way, Bramford, admitted permitting premises to be used for the production of class A drugs. He owned the Camperdown Pit scrapyard site.

He was given a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Det Insp John Allison, of the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime department at Suffolk police, said: "The arrests and charges were the result of a concerted effort by officers from the Cyber, Intelligence and Serious Crime Directorate.

"The sentences should serve as a warning to those involved in organised crime.”