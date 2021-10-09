See the faces of the criminals who were jailed in Suffolk in the last week
- Credit: Suffolk police
A man who broke into a woman's home and shared her intimate images and a drug dealer who attacked his partner are among the criminals who were jailed in Suffolk this week.
Man robbed teenager of mobile phone after threatening him with screwdriver
A teenager was cycling in Lowestoft in June this year when he was approached by 32-year-old Nicholas Everett, who ordered the boy to hand over his iPhone and bag.
Ipswich Crown Court heard Everett moved a screwdriver up to his neck and had taken items worth around £2,000.
Leverett was jailed for four years at the court.
People smuggler tried to bring Albanians into UK in yacht off Suffolk coast
You may also want to watch:
Marco Den Hollander was arrested after Border Force officials intercepted a hired yacht carrying Albanian asylum seekers towards Lowestoft in May of this year.
At Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett rejected the 32-year-old's claims that he had been kidnapped and had a gun pointed to his knee.
The judge told Den Hollander that he was part of a "well oiled chain" of people traffickers before jailing him for five years and seven months.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
- 2 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
- 3 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
- 4 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
- 5 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 6 Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park
- 7 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk
- 8 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
- 9 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
- 10 Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road closures
Woman stole more than £1,000 worth of alcohol from Ipswich Sainsbury's
Maria Niculescu appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court to admit two counts of theft from the Warren Heath supermarket in Felixstowe Road.
The 46-year-old was caught leaving the store with a trolley full of alcohol worth £1,060.80 on Saturday, October 2.
Niculescu had also walked out with £1,093 of alcohol on July 20.
She was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and ordered to pay £250 in compensation to Sainsbury's.
Burglar broke into woman's home and shared her private images
Jordan Clarke broke into a woman's Stowmarket home and tampered with the plumbing after using a backdoor key.
The woman discovered three weeks later Clarke had also sent intimate photographs to her ex-husband and brother-in-law.
Clarke, 34, was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court, having previously admitted harassment, burglary and disclosing private sexual images.
Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and passers-by on night out
Carl Harris drunkenly attacked his partner and three other men in Ipswich in the early hours of New Year's Day last year.
One of the men the 32-year-old attacked required nine stitches and precautionary hepatitis jab.
Four months later, Harris was found in possession of cannabis, weighing scales, cash and a mobile phone containing messages offering drugs for sale.
He was sentenced to a total of 22 months' custody at Ipswich Crown Court.