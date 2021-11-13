See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week

Mark Saggs, Connor Roche and Maurice Landell were jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who travelled to West Sussex to prey on a young girl and a car key thief from Ipswich were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Burglar with fascination with cars stole keys in Ipswich

Connor Roche has been locked up for almost four years - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Serial burglar Connor Roche tried to break into five houses in Ipswich on one night in September this year with the aim of stealing keys to cars.

One victim saw their Audi A1 being driven away before discovering their vehicle abandoned nearby.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Roche, 20, had stolen £12,363 in property in total.

He was sentenced to 45 months' detention in a young offender institution and was banned from driving for 34-and-a-half months.

Man raped teenager he met on Tinder after first date

Mark Saggs was jailed for five years and six months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Mark Saggs met his victim via dating app Tinder and exchanged text messages and pictures of a sexual nature before arranging to meet up.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Saggs, 29, was told the woman only wanted a "kiss and a cuddle" after meeting up in April 2017.

But Saggs pinned her down on a bed in his flat in Newmarket and raped her.

Saggs was found guilty of rape by jurors and jailed for five years and six months.

County lines dealer brought heroin and cocaine to streets of Ipswich

Maurice Landell was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Maurice Landell, from London, got involved with the 'Frank' dugs line after his release from prison in May last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the 26-year-old had supplied 483.3 grams of class A drugs between June and August this year.

Judge Emma Peters told Landell, who had previous drug-related convictions, that "class A drugs destroy lives".

Landell was jailed for six years and nine months and he will have to serve half in custody before he is released on licence.

Man caused Orwell Bridge closure after threatening to jump off

Stuart Winney was jailed for 30 months - Credit: Suffolk Police

Stuart Winney forced the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich to be closed for more than four hours on August 7 this year.

Winney, 38, was told by Judge Martyn Levett his actions caused "considerable disruption" for motorists after he threatened to jump from the bridge.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the closure cost the Ipswich economy an estimated £166,000.

The court was told Winney had been to the bridge on a number of occasions, including an occasion on July 8 when he jumped and was rescued by the RNLI.

He was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to causing a public nusiance.

Convicted sex offender travelled 150 miles to prey on young girl

Saxmundham man Gary Fenn travelled to West Sussex to prey on a young girl - Credit: Sussex Police

Gary Fenn, from Saxmundham, travelled more than 150 miles to West Sussex and sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13.

Fenn had used a dating website to get to know a woman, whose daughter he preyed upon.

The 50-year-old, a registered sex offender, appeared in custody at Hove Crown Court, where he was given a nine-year extended sentence, comprising five years imprisonment and an extended four-year period on licence.

Inmate grabbed prison officer's buttock

Omario Farquharson-Chin, an inmate at HMP Highpoint near Newmarket, grabbed hold of a woman prison officer’s buttock last year.

Farquharson-Chin was already serving three-year term for drug offences at the time of the incident, Ipswich Crown Court.

The 30-year-old was handed a three-week sentence to serve in addition to his previous term.