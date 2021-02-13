Jailed in Suffolk: The crimes that landed these people behind bars this week

Published: 6:00 AM February 13, 2021

A convicted child rapist who went missing for seven months, a teenager who squirted bleach in the faces of three people and a drug dealer who hid cocaine inside a Kinder Egg were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Mark Stevenson was jailed for a year at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for breaching a lifetime sex offender notification order requiring him to notify police of any change of circumstances.

Stevenson was sent to a young offender institution for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court in March 1996, aged 16, for two counts of rape and one of child abduction.

The 42-year-old was spotted and identified as a high-risk missing person as he walked along the main road in Trimley St Mary on January 6.

It was soon established he was wanted by Humberside Police for failing to keep to sex offender notification requirements since May 10 last year, by failing to notify authorities of a change of address or being of no fixed address.

Kyelan Conaty was sentenced to 26 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, of Elm Drive, Walsham-le-Willows, had pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawfully and maliciously administering a poison, namely watered-down hydrogen peroxide, with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, at an earlier hearing in December.

The offences happened seven days apart, on July 14 and July 21 last year, outside St Olaves Precinct, on the Howard Estate, in Bury St Edmunds.

On the first occasion, Conaty squirted hydrogen peroxide from a bottle onto two young women sitting in the front of a car outside the shops at about 9.30pm.

Armed police were called to the same car park at St Olaves Precinct shortly after 6.40pm on Tuesday, July 21, following reports of an unknown liquid having been thrown in the face of a man in his 20s.

The victim, who had been with his partner at the time, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged the same evening.

Conaty also admitted possession of a small quantity of cannabis when arrested, as well as possession with intent to supply cocaine on March 15, 2019.

Diamant Sinani was found with a Kinder Egg containing cocaine in Ipswich on January 12 this year, when officers from Suffolk police's South Sentinel team stopped a Peugeot 207 in Murray Road.

Sinani, 23, of Guildford in Surrey, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possessing a driving licence with intent to deceive and driving with no licence or insurance.

He was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Johnny Carrick was caught growing cannabis at his address three times in the space of seven months last year.

On the final occasion, the 47-year-old was also caught with a folding knife in his jeans' pocket.

Carrick had admitted three counts of producing cannabis, one of possessing cannabis and one of carrying a bladed article in a public place at an earlier hearing on January 11.

Police executed a warrant at his address in Castleford Close, Thetford, and found 79 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, along with equipment including heat lamps, on January 7 last year.

Carrick was still under investigation when officers found another cannabis plant and tray of cannabis seedlings at the same address on June 3.

He was again released under investigation, and again arrested on August 25, after being found with a folding knife in his pocket and offcuts of cannabis at his feet in a car near the address, where police then found another plant and a pot containing 1.97grammes of the drug in a bedroom.

On Thursday, he was jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court.

