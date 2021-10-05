News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who absconded from Suffolk prison arrested in Luton

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:49 PM October 5, 2021   
A 37-year-old man who absconded from a Suffolk prison has been arrested in Luton. 

John Sebborn, one of Suffolk's most wanted criminals, absconded from Hollesley prison after he was released on temporary licence to Bedfordshire for a period of home leave from Tuesday, July 20 to Friday, July 23.

However Sebborn failed to return to the prison. 

The convicted burglar was sentenced to nine years and nine months at Hollesley prison. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "He was arrested on Thursday, September 30 in Luton and has been returned to the prison system."

