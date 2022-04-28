News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:01 PM April 28, 2022
Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a picture of a 43-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds.

Karl Skoulding died at the scene of a double stabbing in Harland Court in Station Hill, near the railway station, at about 3pm on Tuesday.

A woman in her 40s was also stabbed at the flats complex and is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Mr Skoulding died at the scene of the incident.

A Home Office post mortem examination of the Mr Skoulding's body determined multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.

A murder probe has been launched and two people – including a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A second arrest has been made after a double stabbing at Harland court in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Any witnesses to the attack, or people who were in the area between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, are asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Work starting on Gateway 14 at Stowmarket

Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Stowupland from above google maps

Housing News

Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon