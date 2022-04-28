Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds

Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a picture of a 43-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds.

Karl Skoulding died at the scene of a double stabbing in Harland Court in Station Hill, near the railway station, at about 3pm on Tuesday.

A woman in her 40s was also stabbed at the flats complex and is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A Home Office post mortem examination of the Mr Skoulding's body determined multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.

A murder probe has been launched and two people – including a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Any witnesses to the attack, or people who were in the area between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, are asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.