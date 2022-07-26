News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boy interviewed by police in probe into suspected arson in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:38 PM July 26, 2022
Updated: 12:42 PM July 26, 2022
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

The fire broke out in Knodishall on Sunday evening - Credit: Edward Harvey/EFBH Films

Police have interviewed a boy in an investigation into the suspected arson at a village green in east Suffolk.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the incident in School Road in Knodishall, near Leiston, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

A total of 33 appliances were dispatched to the scene from across Suffolk, with some remaining on site until Monday afternoon.

More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes on Sunday evening as fire crews fought the blaze.

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge fire that broke out last night in Knodishall. Picture: Sar

The incident is being treated as a suspected arson - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police later confirmed officers are treating the fire as a suspected arson and were appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said a boy had been interviewed at Halesworth police station, with another boy set to be spoken to later on Tuesday.

Anyone with footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47244/22.

