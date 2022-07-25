Fire crews continue to battle huge blaze as homes evacuated overnight
- Credit: Edward Harvey/EFBH Films
Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge fire that broke out last night in east Suffolk.
Emergency services were called at 7.57pm on Sunday to School Road in Knodishall.
A total of 33 appliances have been sent to the scene from across Suffolk since the fire began.
In an update from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter, it was confirmed that homes had been "temporarily evacuated" following concerns of the fire spreading toward houses.
However, the fire service contained the blaze before it could damage any properties and was "under control".
Crews from the police, ambulance service, local authority and UK Power Network were also in attendance.
As of 9.20am on Monday, five appliances remain at the scene.
This fire came during an "incredibly busy day" for the service, with a "large volume of incidents" attended, the fire service said.
Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 18 fire crews to Mellis Road, Burgate.
The incidents come after the fire service declared a major incident last Tuesday after it was called out to dozens of blazes in record-high temperatures.
The risk of fire remains "incredibly high" with the current weather conditions and people have been urged to refrain from using barbeques, open fires, discarded cigarettes, and to be mindful that a small spark can create a significant fire.