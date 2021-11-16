Man arrested in robbery probe which saw high school close for a day
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation that saw a high school close for a day.
Police received reports of a woman being robbed in Longleaf Drive, Braintree, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The woman did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.
A cordon was put in place by police and the nearby Notley High School was closed throughout Monday.
Rob James, Notley High School executive headteacher, confirmed the school had reopened on Tuesday and apologised to parents for the inconvenience.
Essex Police later confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class B drugs.
The man remains in custody, a police spokesman said.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of November 15.
Most Read
- 1 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
- 2 New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk
- 3 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
- 4 Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on A14
- 5 Two Suffolk villages named best to visit by a national newspaper
- 6 Chemical firm released almost 100 litres of disinfectant into Suffolk river
- 7 A14 reopens following serious crash at Exning
- 8 Drones being used in search for missing 36-year-old
- 9 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
- 10 Man accused of robbery with imitation pistol at Bury shop