Man arrested in robbery probe which saw high school close for a day

Notley High School in Braintree was closed after the reported robbery - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation that saw a high school close for a day.

Police received reports of a woman being robbed in Longleaf Drive, Braintree, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The woman did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.

A cordon was put in place by police and the nearby Notley High School was closed throughout Monday.

Rob James, Notley High School executive headteacher, confirmed the school had reopened on Tuesday and apologised to parents for the inconvenience.

Essex Police later confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class B drugs.

The man remains in custody, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of November 15.