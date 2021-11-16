News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
High school reopens after police investigate robbery in nearby street

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:18 AM November 16, 2021
Notley High School in Braintree was closed after the reported robbery

A high school has reopened after a cordon was put in place yesterday as police investigated a robbery.

Notley High School was closed on Monday after police investigated reports of a woman being robbed in Longleaf Drive, Braintree, in the early hours of the morning.

The woman was not left injured following the incident, Essex Police confirmed.

Rob James, Notley High School executive headteacher, confirmed the school had reopened and apologised to parents for the inconvenience.

He said: "The police have confirmed the incident onsite had nothing to do with the school. 

"We have no further details and advise against speculation to the nature of the incident."

