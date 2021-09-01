Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car ends up on its side

Published: 2:57 PM September 1, 2021

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car ended up on its side after a crash.

Police were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash in Normandy Avenue, Colchester, just after 9pm last night, Tuesday, August 31.

Two fire crews from Colchester were also called to the incident to help rescue a person who was trapped inside.

The casualty was freed from the vehicle by 9.30pm and the extent of any injuries are not yet known.